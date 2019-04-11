Odisha police's crackdown on criminals continues, seven more arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Continuing their enforcement against anti-social elements to check crime rate, police arrested seven persons in connection with from different places here. In one incident, police raided and nabbed four persons from an area near Chili Pokhari area while they were hatching a plan to commit dacoity on Tuesday evening. They are Aju Bardhan of Laxmisagar, Anil Sahu of Garage Chhak, Ranjan Pradhan of Baramunda and Babuli Bhoi of Chili Pokhari.

“The miscreants are wanted in snatching and burglary in various parts of the city. A country-made pistol, 126 grams gold ornaments, sharp weapons and two motorcycles have been seized from them. A case has been registered and search operation launched to nab other members of the group,” Badagada police said.

About three cases were registered earlier by Badagada police against the gang members for similar offences. A portion of the stolen gold mortgaged in banks were also recovered during the raid.

In another case, Sub-Inspector Chandramani Behera and Lance Naik Ambika Prasad Rath nabbed a miscreant who was fleeing after snatching a gold chain from a woman riding pillion with her husband, near Raj Mahal Square here on April 7.

Bike rider Susanta Panda of Chintamaniswar had lodged a complaint with Capital Police alleging two bike-borne miscreants snatched chain from his wife while they were going towards Unit-I market. The woman fell on the road and sustained injuries. While locals nabbed the man riding the bike, the other attempted to flee only to be caught a few yards away at AG Square by Behera and Rath. The two were felicitated by Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty in the presence of Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu at Commissionerate Police office on Wednesday.