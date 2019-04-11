Poll day holiday for Govt employees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While the State Government has announced public holiday on polling days for all four phases, private establishments too have been asked to announce a holiday for its employees to facilitate them to vote on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

The Government has directed all its departments and district administrations to comply with the orders to ensure voters get to exercise their right to franchise. The employees will get holiday on the day of polling in the constituency in which they have been registered as a voter, a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department stated.

Secretary in the School and Mass Education Department PK Mohapatra said schools and colleges participating in elections on the respective days too will also remain closed.

The Labour and ESI Department has asked all business, trade, industrial undertakings, shops and commercial establishments to declare the poll day in their area as regular paid holiday to allow their employees cast their votes in the elections.

LS constituencies phase wise

April 11: Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Berhampur and Koraput

April 18: Bargarh, Sundargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal and Aska

April 23: Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri and Bhubaneswar

April 29: Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur