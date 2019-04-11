Home States Odisha

Scrap polls: Farmers gherao CEO office

Farmers under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan gheraoed the office of Chief Electoral Officer demanding scrapping of elections till their demands are fulfilled.

Published: 11th April 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers protesting in front of CEO office in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Farmers under the aegis of Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan gheraoed the office of Chief Electoral Officer demanding scrapping of elections till their demands are fulfilled.The agitators, led by NNKS president Akshya Kumar, tried to stage protest in front of the CEO’s office while some engaged in a brief scuffle with the police. Around 60 agitating farmers were also detained by the police during their march towards the CEO’s office.

The farmer leaders said there is no justification in accepting people’s view for a day and neglecting them for the rest five years.The outfit had sought permission from the CEO to take out a rally across Odisha this month to encourage people to boycott elections. The NNKS president, however, said their peaceful protest will continue and if required, they will stage protest in front of polling station on poll days.

The farmers outfit has been demanding price, prestige and pension for all farmers in the State which include `2,930 minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and `5,000 monthly pension.

Comments

