Bijay Nayak is BJD State general secretary

Published: 12th April 2019 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to appease leaders who have been denied tickets, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik appointed them in different organisational posts of the party on Thursday. State secretary of the party Bijay Nayak has been upgraded as a general secretary. Nayak was an aspirant for the Bari Assembly seat.

Naveen appointed Kishore Tarai as district president and Nishikanta Pradhan as district general secretary of Kendrapara unit. Tarai is the sitting BJD MLA from Kendrapara Assembly seat. Sumitra Jena, former president of Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress (OPMC) who quit Congress and joined BJD on Tuesday has been appointed state secretary and co-observer for Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

Similarly, Kamala Tiria, former OPMC vice-president has been appointed Biju Mahila Janata Dal (BMJD) vice-president and co-observer of Baripada constituency. Besides, Sujata Jena another OPMC leader who quit Congress on Tuesday has been appointed BMJD general secretary and co-observer of Bhandaripokari constituency. Besides, another OPMC leader Bhagyashri Pradhan has been appointed BMJD State secretary and observer for Erasama-Balikuda Assembly seats.

Sudarshan Behera of Pallahara constituency was appointed BJD State secretary and Hussain Rabi Gandhi observer of Khandapada constituency.

