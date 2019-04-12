Campaigning gathers pace

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Campaigning for the Dhenkanal Parliamentary constituency along with its Assembly segments, which will go to polls in the third phase on April 23, is on in full swing.

The three major contenders for the Lok Sabha seat, former Union Minister KP Singh Deo of Congress, former Rajya Sabha member Rudra Narayan Pany of BJP and BJD’s nominee Mahesh Sahoo, are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters in the seven Assembly segments of the Parliamentary constituency. Singh Deo, who has returned to politics after a hiatus of 15 years, is highlighting his development works in the constituency during his term as MP and Union Minister. The 77-year-old leader, defying his age, is continuing his campaign tirelessly in the constituency.