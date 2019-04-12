Early summer rain brings relief

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Rain brought some respite from hot and humid condition on Thursday evening.

The Capital, which recorded 38.6 degree Celsius during the day, received light showers accompanied with lightning and thunder in the evening.

On the other hand, mercury crossed 40 degree Celsius at seven places in Odisha. Talcher recorded 41.8 degree Celsius while Titlagarh was equally hot at 41.6 C. It was followed by Balangir at 41.5 degrees, Malkangiri 41, Angul 40.9, Jharsuguda 40.6 and Bhawanipatna 40 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said light to moderate rainfall or thundershower are likely occur at a few places in south interior Odisha and at isolated places in other districts of the State.

Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning might occur at isolated places across the State, said Met sources. “Some parts in the State are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall in the next 24 hours under the influence of east-west trough from west Rajasthan to interior Odisha and cyclonic circulation over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and adjoining Bihar,” Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre officials said.