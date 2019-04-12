Gun culture spreading fast in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Gun culture is spreading fast in the Capital City. It was evident from seizure of three guns from petty criminals in three days. On April 9, police busted a sex racket in Khandagiri area during which they nabbed two persons and recovered a gun from them. On the same night, police apprehended four persons from Chili Pokhari in Badagada while they were planning a dacoity. A country-made pistol was seized from their possession. In another incident on April 10, a miscreant was intercepted at Tankapani Road and a gun was recovered from him.

The incidents have exposed the ease with which criminals are getting the firearms. Most of the criminals procure the weapons from Munger in Bihar, the hub of illegal firearms manufacture. If sources are to be believed, the middlemen transporting the weapons take advantage of the laxity in checking on the highways. “Since there is no thorough checking on the highways, several truck drivers are put to the job of delivering the illegal firearms along with their merchandise. Some youngsters are also engaged in smuggling the guns from neighbouring Bihar into Odisha,” said a police officer.

Sources said these weapons are bought from Bihar between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000 by middlemen and sold in the State between Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.The sources said illegal trade and trafficking apart, manufacturing units too are gaining foothold in the State. Gun and ammunition manufacturing units in Delanga, Nayagarh, Angul and Sambalpur are providing the weapons at much cheaper prices, the sources said.

When asked about recovery of guns from criminals on three consecutive days but not arresting the suppliers of weapons, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said they have received information about the suppliers and further investigation is on to trace them.

In 2018, police had registered 69 cases in Bhubaneswar and arrested 79 persons for possessing illegal weapons. As many as 19 pistols and four revolvers were seized from the accused.