LHB coaches for two long route trains

Published: 12th April 2019 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide better comfort and jerk-free journey to passengers, Indian Railways has decided to run Bhubaneswar-Puducherry-Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches from this month.

While the Bhubaneswar-Puducherry-Bhubaneswar Express will run with LHB coaches from April 16. the Bhubaneswar-Rameswaram-Bhubaneswar Express will run with new coaches from April 19.

Both the trains will be fitted with a load combination of 21 coaches which will increase the total capacity of berths.

A railway official said LHB coaches are anti-telescopic and do not flip in case of a collision. The coaches are safer, lighter, more comfortable and jerk free.

Replacement of conventional coaches with LHB coaches is being done in a phased manner to ensure more safety, he added.

Linke-Hofmann-Busch Indian Railways

