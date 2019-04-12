Home States Odisha

Migrant plumbers hold the key to candidates’ fate

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda is also in touch with the migrant workers of New Delhi and other places.

Published: 12th April 2019 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 08:17 AM   |  A+A-

Students working at SIPT in Pattamundai | Express

By Ashis Senapati
Express News Service

Around 80,000 migrant plumbers, weavers and workers could well be the deciding factor in the Rajnagar and Aul Assembly seats and also Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat, which are going to polls on April 29.

With poll fever rising, a large number of migrant plumbers and other workers are all set to return home to cast their votes. Plumbers from New Delhi and other cities have already booked train tickets to reach homes to exercise their franchise.

All the three candidates of Congress, BJD and BJP of Rajnagar and Aul Assembly seats and candidates for Kendrapara Lok Sabha hope to win the upcoming polls by securing a major chunk of votes of migrant plumbers, who are working in major cities of the country and also the Middle East countries. Family members and political leaders are calling on the migrant workers to return homes during the polls, said Prasant Nayak (67), a former plumber of Patarapur village under Pattamundai block.

Congress, BJP and BJD leaders are also sparing no effort to woo the migrant plumbers, weavers and other workers. In the recent past, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had visited Surat to woo the migrant workers. Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also rushed to Surat many times to solicit votes of migrant workers in favour of the saffron party.

BJP Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda is also in touch with the migrant workers of New Delhi and other places. But Congress is lagging behind in winning the hearts of migrant workers, said Sangram Behera of Iswarapur, a plumber, who returned from New Delhi recently.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

There is hardly any village in Rajnagar, Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks without its share of migrant plumbers. “We have prepared a list of migrant workers of our constituency and urged them to return to their villages to cast vote in favour of BJD as the ruling party has carried out several developmental works in rural areas,” said Dhruba Sahoo, BJD candidate of Rajnagar Assembly segment.
Many trained plumbers also work independently to eke out their living thanks to the establishment of the State Institute of Plumbing and Technology (SIPT) at Pattamundai, the ‘plumbers’ cradle’ of the district. “Most of the plumbers will cast their votes in favour of the ruling party,” said BJD MLA candidate from Aul Pratap Keshari Deb.

However, BJP district unit president Duryodhan Sahoo said, “The State Government has done nothing for the welfare of migrant workers in the district. Baladevjew power loom at Kendrapara was closed 20 years back. As a result, around 4,000 weavers lost their jobs. Due to the closure of the power loom, they were forced to work in Surat. These migrant workers will vote for BJP to teach BJD a lesson this time.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat BJP lok sabha elections Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp