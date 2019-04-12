Naveen repeats Central neglect cry on poll trail

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BOUDH: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday trained gun on the BJP-led Central Government for adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Odisha and neglecting the tribal areas of the State.

Addressing public meetings at Daringibadi and Phiringia in Kandhamal district as part of his campaigning for party candidates, Naveen said it is unfortunate that the Central Government has stopped scholarship for tribal students. “During natural calamities, the Centre did not extend any help to the State. Odisha suffered huges losses due to cyclone Titli but the Central Government did not give any immediate financial support to us,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said, “Despite our request, the BJP-led Central Government did not provide any assistance for Aahar scheme meant for the poor people.”

Lashing out at the Centre, he criticised the BJP for non-payment of crop insurance to farmers, failing to hike minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and connect Kandhamal district with railway line. He also accused the Centre for stopping disbursement of financial assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme and promised to release the fund immediately after winning the elections. “Not a single farmer will be left out of the scheme,” he assured.

Naveen appealed to the gatherings to vote for BJD Lok Sabha candidate for Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta and Phulbani MLA nominee Angad Kanhor.

At Phiringia, Kui Samaj leader and Congress MLA candidate in 2014 elections Sudarsan Kanhor joined BJD with his followers in presence of the Chief Minister.

Among others, Samanta, Angada and former MLA Duguni Kanhor were present.After campaigning at Binka and Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district, the Chief Minister addressing public meetings at Bausuni and Purunakatak in Boudh, which comes under Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency, and continued his attack on BJP for putting hurdles in the way of KALIA scheme. Naveen requested the public to support BJD candidates for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.