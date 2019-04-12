Home States Odisha

Naveen repeats Central neglect cry on poll trail

Naveen appealed to the gatherings to vote for BJD Lok Sabha candidate for Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta and Phulbani MLA nominee Angad Kanhor.

Published: 12th April 2019 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressing the public meeting at Phiringia | Express

By Express News Service

PHULBANI/BOUDH: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday trained gun on the BJP-led Central Government for adopting a step-motherly attitude towards Odisha and neglecting the tribal areas of the State.

Addressing public meetings at Daringibadi and Phiringia in Kandhamal district as part of his campaigning for party candidates, Naveen said it is unfortunate that the Central Government has stopped scholarship for tribal students. “During natural calamities, the Centre did not extend any help to the State. Odisha suffered huges losses due to cyclone Titli but the Central Government did not give any immediate financial support to us,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said, “Despite our request, the BJP-led Central Government did not provide any assistance for Aahar scheme meant for the poor people.”

Lashing out at the Centre, he criticised the BJP for non-payment of crop insurance to farmers, failing to hike minimum support price (MSP) of paddy and connect Kandhamal district with railway line. He also accused the Centre for stopping disbursement of financial assistance to farmers under KALIA scheme and promised to release the fund immediately after winning the elections. “Not a single farmer will be left out of the scheme,” he assured.

Naveen appealed to the gatherings to vote for BJD Lok Sabha candidate for Kandhamal Achyuta Samanta and Phulbani MLA nominee Angad Kanhor.

At Phiringia, Kui Samaj leader and Congress MLA candidate in 2014 elections Sudarsan Kanhor joined BJD with his followers in presence of the Chief Minister.

Among others, Samanta, Angada and former MLA Duguni Kanhor were present.After campaigning at Binka and Birmaharajpur in Sonepur district, the Chief Minister addressing public meetings at Bausuni and Purunakatak in Boudh, which comes under Kandhamal Lok Sabha constituency, and continued his attack on BJP for putting hurdles in the way of KALIA scheme. Naveen requested the public to support BJD candidates for both Lok Sabha and Assembly seats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Kandhamal district BJP Lok sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp