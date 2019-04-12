Obscene video of MP nominee: One more held

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: Keonjhar police on Thursday arrested another accused involved in uploading an obscene video on social media platforms alleged to be that of BJD Lok Sabha candidate Chandrani Murmu.The arrested youth was identified as Chinmay Senapati of Bhadrak. Earlier, the cops had arrested Jaydev Giri of Dhenkikote village and Bishnudutta Barik of Suakati village in this connection.

Additional SP Mahendra Patel said Jaydev and Bishnudutta had posted the video on social media which later went viral. Chandrani’s relative Soubhagya Soren had lodged an FIR with Town police here demanding the arrest of the culprits who were involved in the crime. “Ahead of the elections, some anti-socials, who are jealous of the popularity of BJD Lok Sabha candidate Chandrani, posted the fake videos. This has damaged the reputation of Chandrani,” the FIR stated.

On the basis of the complaint, Keonjhar Town police registered a case and made the arrests. Briefing the media, Sadar SDPO Prakash James and DSP, Headquarters Suresh Patra said Keonjhar police are in touch with authorities of Facebook and WhatsApp. Nine more persons are involved in the incident. Further investigation is on and police have launched a manhunt to nab the other accused, they added.

Sources said the viral video has become the talk of the town since the last few days and has put the ruling BJD in a spot of bother ahead of the elections. Keonjhar district goes to polls on April 23.Meanwhile, State BJD secretary Ashis Chakravorty and BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate for Keonjhar Ananta Nayak condemned the incident and demanded arrest of the all the culprits involved in defaming the tribal nominee.