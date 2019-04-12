Home States Odisha

Rahul to visit Odisha ahead of the third and fourth phase polls

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to attend a series of public meetings in the State ahead of the third and fourth phase polls.

Published: 12th April 2019 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2019 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to attend a series of public meetings in the State ahead of the third and fourth phase polls. Rahul will visit Odisha twice and address public meetings at Jagatsinghpur, Anandpur and Balasore. The dates of Rahul’s visit are yet to be finalised.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee president Manas Choudhury said the OPCC has also requested AICC to make arrangements for Priyanka Gandhi’s Odisha visit.

“Rahul will visit State on two more occasions. Apart from Rahul, several other star campaigners including Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha and Nagma are also scheduled to visit Odisha to campaign  for party candidates. South Indian actress-turned Congress leader Vijayashanti will also visit Cuttack to campaign for the party on April 15,” he said.

Poll observers stress on code adherence

Cuttack: The general and police observers sought the cooperation of all stakeholders for smooth conduct of elections in Cuttack Parliamentary constituency which goes to polls in the third phase on April 23. They stressed proper adherence of the Model Code of Conduct by candidates and political parties. Proper expenditure monitoring discipline by candidates, including maintenance of expenditure register, was also highlighted. The meeting was attended by general observers AV Kalaria and Santanu Sharma.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Lok Sabha elections 2019 India elections Priyanka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp