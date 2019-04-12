Rahul to visit Odisha ahead of the third and fourth phase polls

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to attend a series of public meetings in the State ahead of the third and fourth phase polls. Rahul will visit Odisha twice and address public meetings at Jagatsinghpur, Anandpur and Balasore. The dates of Rahul’s visit are yet to be finalised.

Announcing this here on Thursday, Bhubaneswar District Congress Committee president Manas Choudhury said the OPCC has also requested AICC to make arrangements for Priyanka Gandhi’s Odisha visit.

“Rahul will visit State on two more occasions. Apart from Rahul, several other star campaigners including Raj Babbar, Shatrughan Sinha and Nagma are also scheduled to visit Odisha to campaign for party candidates. South Indian actress-turned Congress leader Vijayashanti will also visit Cuttack to campaign for the party on April 15,” he said.

Poll observers stress on code adherence

Cuttack: The general and police observers sought the cooperation of all stakeholders for smooth conduct of elections in Cuttack Parliamentary constituency which goes to polls in the third phase on April 23. They stressed proper adherence of the Model Code of Conduct by candidates and political parties. Proper expenditure monitoring discipline by candidates, including maintenance of expenditure register, was also highlighted. The meeting was attended by general observers AV Kalaria and Santanu Sharma.