Rs 6 lakh looted from Nijog donation box

By Express News Service

PURI: An unidentified miscreant looted around six lakh from a donation box installed on the premises of Suar and Mahasuar Nijog (association of temple cooks and chief cooks) office located inside the Sri Jagannath temple complex on Thursday.

The treasurer of the Nijog found the donation box broken and empty in the morning and informed the matter to Simhadwar police. A case has been registered and police scanned the CCTV footage. It was found that a minor boy committed the crime and fled. Investigation is on to identify the minor.This is the second such incident this month. On April 1, miscreants allegedly stole money from the donation box of Sriram temple along with two idols near Dakhina Dwara (south gate) of the temple.