Stray dogs feast on abandoned baby in Odisha

The pedestrians spotted the canine species devouring the body beside the road, close to the district headquarters hospital here, and later chased them away.

Published: 12th April 2019 12:58 PM

By PTI

KENDRAPARA:  A pack of stray dogs were sighted feasting on a stillborn baby dumped on the roadside near a government hospital in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Friday, police said.

The police, who rushed to the spot, found the baby's mutilated body and immediately sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post-mortem, the police said.

It appeared to be a stillborn baby, a police official said.

"Records at the maternity wards of the hospitals in the area are being verified to ascertain the parentage of the baby," he said.

