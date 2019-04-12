Three youths die in road accident

By Express News Service

ANGUL: In a tragic accident, three youths died following a head-on collision between a truck and a scooty near Police Training College Chowk here on Wednesday.The youths Abhisek Nayak (23), Dillip Naik (25) and Sangram Naik (24) of Turang village were on their way to their village on the scooty when they were hit by the truck, Angul IIC Ramesh Bisoi said.While two youths died on the spot, another succumbed while being taken to hospital. On Thursday, irate villagers resorted to road blockade on NH-55 for more than two hours demanding compensation.The blockade was lifted after police intervened.