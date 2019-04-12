Three youths die in road accident

ANGUL: In a tragic accident, three youths died following a head-on collision between a truck and a scooty near Police Training College Chowk here on Wednesday.The youths Abhisek Nayak (23), Dillip Naik (25) and Sangram Naik (24) of Turang village were on their way to their village on the scooty when they were hit by the truck, Angul IIC Ramesh Bisoi said.While two youths died on the spot, another succumbed while being taken to hospital. On Thursday, irate villagers resorted to road blockade on NH-55 for more than two hours demanding compensation.The blockade was lifted after police intervened.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Nepal bans PUBG game over adverse effect on youth
Jet Airways extends suspension of international operations till Monday
'Something serious', says SC as Bengal cops 'intimidate' customs officials for checking luggage of Mamata nephew's wife
SAD and BJP now have an alliance in Haryana too
Chelsea condemns fans calling Liverpool's Mohamed Salah a 'bomber'
Now, US defends ASAT test, says India is concerned over 'threats' in space