Home States Odisha

BJD trains affidavit gun on Jay Panda

Panda, however, said the BJD is totally misrepresenting the facts.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The ruling BJD on Friday launched a scathing attack on BJP candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat Baijayant Panda for the alleged discrepancies in affidavits submitted by him while filing nomination papers for 2014 and 2019 elections and claimed that he has cheated the people of the constituency.

BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said, “In 2014 election affidavit, Panda describes himself as sitting Lok Sabha MP under the section of profession or occupation. But there is no mention about his business interests and role as vice-chairman of mining company IMFA. Taking note of the complaint and condemnation of the wilful suppression of his role in compensation from his family’s business, Panda has been forced to mention it in his 2019 election manifesto.”

The BJD spokesperson alleged that in his 2019 affidavit, Panda has mentioned about his appointment as vice-chairman of IMFA for a period of three years from October 28, 2018 with a monthly remuneration of `17 lakh (which amounts to more than `2 crore annually), pre-requisites and managerial commission. Besides, the annual report of 2013-14 and 2014-15 of IMFA mentioned him as the vice-chairman of the company, drawing an annual salary of `1.04 crore, he said.

“This clearly proves that Panda has cheated the people of Kendrapara. Since he is again contesting from this Lok Sabha seat, the people will now question him about this,” he said.

Panda, however, said the BJD is totally misrepresenting the facts. “Even in my 2014 affidavit, all details of  my income sources had been included which is why their case against me was stayed by the court. During my 18 years in Parliament representing BJD, they never had any complaints against me. But in the last couple of years, they seem to have suddenly found a lot of faults with me,” Panda said.
Alleging that the BJD has become full of corrupt and criminal persons, the former MP said in just a few weeks, people of the State will be free from their buffoonery and thuggery.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp