BJP, BJD face-off in Capital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday charged BJD activists of indulging in violence. They alleged that BJP’s MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar Central, Jagannath Pradhan and his supporters were attacked by supporters of the ruling BJD while he was campaigning in Unit-VIII area of the City.

The party’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi also claimed that BJP’s MLA candidate was attacked by the BJD men.

Castigating the BJD for the attack, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said fearing defeat, the goons of BJD attacked BJP’s Lok Sabha and MLA candidates in the presence of police.

Police, however, said they were present at the spot and no untoward incident took place. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said, “Police were present at the spot and there was no law and order problem there.” Police said they have not received any complaint from either party so far.