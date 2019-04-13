Home States Odisha

BJP, BJD face-off in Capital

The BJP on Friday charged BJD activists of indulging in violence.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Friday charged BJD activists of indulging in violence. They alleged that BJP’s MLA candidate from Bhubaneswar Central, Jagannath Pradhan and his supporters were attacked by supporters of the ruling BJD while he was campaigning in Unit-VIII area of the City.

The party’s Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha candidate Aparajita Sarangi also claimed that BJP’s MLA candidate was attacked by the BJD men.

Castigating the BJD for the attack, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan said fearing defeat, the goons of BJD attacked BJP’s Lok Sabha and MLA candidates in the presence of police.

Police, however, said they were present at the spot and no untoward incident took place. Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahu said, “Police were present at the spot and there was no law and order problem there.” Police said they have not received any complaint from either party so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp