Common syllabus to come in force this session for varsities

Universities in Odisha will have uniform syllabus from 2019-20 academic session, informed Vice-Chairperson of State Higher Education Council, Prof Ashok Das on Friday.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Universities in Odisha will have uniform syllabus from 2019-20 academic session, informed Vice-Chairperson of State Higher Education Council, Prof Ashok Das on Friday.“The uniform syllabus is ready. We have sought feedback from universities and other stakeholders by April 17 to incorporate their suggestions, if any, before finalising it,” Das told this paper.

On introduction of common entrance test (CET) for Post-Graduate students, Das said no decision has yet been taken if it will be implemented from this academic session or from 2020-21 next session.“Those universities who wish to go ahead with the uniform test from this academic session may do so. However, its implementation in the State is still in initial stages,” he added.According to sources, the election process has affected implementation process of the common entrance test from this academic session as some of the university staff and faculty are on election  duty, which has also affected announcement of Plus Three results.

He, however, said the uniform entrance test in universities will be compulsorily from 2020-21 academic session. The CET will be beneficial for students as a Statewide merit list will be prepared after the test and students will not be required to run from one university to another for admission, Das added.

Students who have secured marks about 45 per cent would be eligible for CET for admission into PG courses, sources said. The Students’ Academic Management System (SAMS), which is managing the online admissions to Plus II and Plus III courses, will be roped in to conduct the common entrance.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Department and council have also decided to improve the examination system of State universities from this academic session to make Odisha students more competitive for the national-level exams and increase their chances of getting employed.“We are proceeding with all reforms. However, care is taken to ensure that all reforms are implemented smoothly and students don’t face problem,” Das added.

