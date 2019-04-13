Home States Odisha

Discontent over BJD’s Baripada candidate

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: The decision of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik to nominate Rajya Sabha member Sarojini Hembram for Baripada Assembly segment has not gone down well with party workers in Mayurbhanj district.

In what does not augur well for the ruling party, supporters of two-time MLA Sananda Marndi, who was denied ticket, are staying away from Sarojini’s campaign. A few BJD workers said Sarojini already has membership of the Rajya Sabha and nominating her by ignoring senior leaders may affect the party prospects in the segment.

A day after Sarojini filed her nomination papers, a meeting was held among the dissidents who expressed their dissatisfaction over her candidature. BJD’s observer for Baripada Assembly segment Manash Kumar Mallik urged district president Debasish Mohanty and leaders Jitendra Mohanty, Subramaniam Mohanty, Krushnananda Mohanty and Kapil Khandelwal to extend their support to Sarojini as it is a prestige issue for BJD which has been stressing the need to empower women. However, Mallik’s appeal, which was posted on social media, drew the ire of party workers.

“However, whatever be the reason for not giving ticket to Sananda Marandi, we must support the woman candidate and try our best to ensure the party’s win in the upcoming elections,” said Jitendra Mohanty.

Comments

