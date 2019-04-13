HC directs to shift abattoir within 45 days

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to shift the slaughterhouse located near Odisha Cricket Academy within 45 days.

After hearing a case filed by Odisha Cricket Academy, the single bench of High Court comprising Justice Biswanath Rath directed that the Cuttack Municipal Corporation would place alienation proceeding before the district administration within seven days and the district administration would allot the identified land to CMC within 15 days. The court further directed CMC to shift the slaughterhouse by completing necessary construction work within 45 days.

In the verdict, HC has also asked CMC to arrange an alternative place for running of the existing slaughterhouse during the time period of these 45 days which will not affect the environmental condition of the city.

As per reports, alleging that the slaughterhouse located near the prominent establishments like Directorate of Industries, the Universe amidst the human habitation is ruining the environment and making difficulties in day-to-day life, the Odisha Cricket Academy in 2009 had filed case in the High Court with a prayer for shifting of the same.

Opposing the petition, Shaikh Muktaqueem Buksh on the other hand had filed another case in the High Court praying not to shift the slaughterhouse.