Home States Odisha

HC directs to shift abattoir within 45 days

Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to shift the slaughterhouse located near Odisha Cricket Academy within 45 days.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to shift the slaughterhouse located near Odisha Cricket Academy within 45 days.

After hearing a case filed by Odisha Cricket Academy, the single bench of High Court comprising Justice Biswanath Rath directed that the Cuttack Municipal Corporation would place alienation proceeding before the district administration within seven days and the district administration would allot the identified land to CMC within 15 days. The court further directed CMC to shift the slaughterhouse by completing necessary construction work within 45 days.

In the verdict, HC has also asked CMC to arrange an alternative place for running of the existing slaughterhouse during the time period of these 45 days which will not affect the environmental condition of the city.

As per reports, alleging that the slaughterhouse located near the prominent establishments like Directorate of Industries, the Universe amidst the human habitation is ruining the environment and making difficulties in day-to-day life, the Odisha Cricket Academy in 2009 had filed case in the High Court with a prayer for shifting of the same.

Opposing the petition, Shaikh Muktaqueem Buksh on the other hand had filed another case in the High Court praying not to shift the slaughterhouse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp