In quest of 5th term, Jual faces tight fight

ROURKELA: Can Union Minister Jual Oram do an encore in Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency? As focus shifts to the second phase elections in Odisha on April 18, all eyes are on Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency that had defied the Naveen-storm of 2014 and given the BJP its only seat from the State

Sundargarh had come as a face saver for BJP in the last elections as the ruling BJD went on to win the rest 20 Lok Sabha seats proving the ‘Modi wave’ to be a misnomer in the State. Jual, the lone BJP MP from the State, was rewarded with the Tribal Affairs Ministry by the saffron party, a portfolio which he had held from 1999 to 2004.

As the veteran BJP leader seeks his fifth victory from the constituency this time, the challenges have grown manifold. Both the BJD and Congress have played their cards well and have fielded strong candidates in Sunita Biswal, the daughter for former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal, and firebrand tribal leader George Tirkey against Jual. The contest has all signs of going to the wire.

The Congress, which was in a comatose state after its tallest ‘Bhuiyan’ community leader Hemananda slipped to third spot in 2014 elections, has got a fresh lease of life after Biramitrapur MLA George Tirkey joined the party last year. As things stand now, George is the tallest Congress leader in the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district with a firm grip on the rural electorate, especially the converted Christian vote base which is a deciding factor in the polls. George has also been the leading face of PESA rights movement and ‘Jal, Jungle, Zamin’ (water, forest, land) agitation.

However, as the elections draw closer, the party seems to have been caught in its self-triggered implosion.

The State-wide phenomenon of desertions and rebellion has also afflicted the Sundargarh unit and is threatening its prospects. Though George has firm backing of Christian missionaries, a host of rebel Congress nominees including former MLA Gregory Minz and some Independent candidates linked to PESA movement are likely to upset the applecart of the party.

Further, the decision to field his son Rohit Joseph Tirkey from his Assembly segment has not gone down well with local party unit. The MLA candidate of 2014 Rajesh Ketketta has already quit the party in protest and non-cooperation from workers is emerging a big headache for George.

Political observers said George is being seen as an anti-development face in some of the Assembly seats for having stalled numerous projects citing violation of tribal rights which may go against the party.The BJD, in a major tactical move, lured Sunita into the party and made her the candidate from the seat which had been contested by Hemananda last time. Besides, eating into Congress votes, she is also expected to consolidate the dominant Bhuiyan tribe votes as she belongs to the community.

Riding on the popularity of Naveen Patnaik, Sunita is hoping to emerge victorious in the elections as BJD has two sitting MLAs and strong vote base in all seven Assembly seats.For Jual though, the last couple of days have brought much relief. With former Union Minister and Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray, who had quit the BJP last year, softening his attitude towards the party, the development has given a much needed boost to his prospects. BJP may get handsome gains from Sundargarh, Talsara and Birmitrapur Assembly seats while Dilip’s coming around would help in Rourkela and RN Pali seats, observers said.

Jual said, “The focus is on increasing my vote share by one lakh. I assess from the public mood that the Lok Sabha and all the seven Assembly seats are going to be in BJP’s kitty.”Except his loss to Hemananda in 2009, Jual has won the Lok Sabha seat in 1998, 1999, 2004 and 2014 with his last victory coming against hockey icon and BJD candidate Dilip Tirkey by a margin of 18,829 votes.

With George and Sunita set to give Jual a tough fight, the contest will be a triangular one in Sundargarh. The voters, meanwhile, are keeping their decision to themselves without any wave in any direction.