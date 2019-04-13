Home States Odisha

Naveen questions BJP stand on KALIA

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attacked the BJP-led Central Government for ‘conspiring’ to stop the KALIA scheme.

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/ASKA: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik attacked the BJP-led Central Government for ‘conspiring’ to stop the KALIA scheme.Addressing a public meeting at Mahanala of Sanakhemundi block under Aska Parliamentary constituency on Friday, he said the KALIA scheme has already benefited 40 lakh farmers. Alleging that none of the Central Ministers visited Odisha when it was devastated by natural calamities time and again, he appealed people to bless him by voting for BJD candidates.

He then went on a road show in his home turf Hinjili besides, Pattapur and Aska blocks.On the other hand, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee chief Niranjan Patnaik came down heavily on Naveen alleging that the BJD supremo has been indifferent towards needs of people of Odisha.

Addressing an election meeting at Dengausta village, Patnaik alleged that the BJD in its 19 years rule has looted the State and betrayed its people. Urging people to give BJD a befitting reply, he appealed them to vote for Congress and its alliance CPI and dethrone BJD.

Speaking on the occasion, party leader Ranjib Biswal said Naveen and Narendra Modi are trying to fool people by giving them false assurances.“Naveen babu had declared 75 pc irrigation in each block, which turned out to be a hoax,” he said, adding safe drinking water still does not reach many parts of the State. “By opening liquor shops every year, the Chief Minister is dreaming of bringing industrialisation. When unemployment is a crisis in the State, the BJD spoiled future of youths by dragging them into the Biju Yuva Bahini,” he said.Among others, CPI leader Amarjit Kaur, Sauribandhu Kar and other local Congress and CPI leaders were present at the meeting.

