Home States Odisha

Odisha Police gears up for Phase 2 polls

Odisha DGP in-charge BK Sharma on Friday asked senior police officers to make adequate arrangements to ensure incident-free elections in the second phase, scheduled on April 18.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

DGP in-charge BK Sharma reviewing security arrangements with senior police officers in Cuttack on Friday | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha DGP in-charge BK Sharma on Friday asked senior police officers to make adequate arrangements to ensure incident-free elections in the second phase, scheduled on April 18.
In the second phase, people will exercise their franchise in five Parliamentary and 35 Assembly segments. The five Lok Sabha constituencies are Bargarh, Balangir, Sundargarh, Kandhamal and Aska.

With some of these areas affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE), the DGP asked the SPs of Nayagarh, Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Bargarh, Sonepur, Berhampur, Boudh, Ganjam and Kandhamal to make foolproof security arrangements to ensure fearless and fair elections. The SPs have also been asked to direct Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to conduct area domination, mobile patrolling and deploy their personnel at sensitive booths.

Reviewing the security arrangements via video-conferencing from Odisha Police headquarters in Cuttack, Sharma instructed the SPs of 11 districts to submit their requirement of additional manpower before ADG (Law and Order) and ADG (Operations) to conduct anti-Maoist operations.The SPs were also directed to operate integrated control rooms in their respective district headquarters involving officers of State Police, CAPF, revenue administration and others. They were also asked to remain present in the control rooms during polling.

Moreover, with top leaders expected to arrive in the State for campaigns, public meetings and rallies, security arrangements of the VVIPs and VIPs was discussed.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address public meetings in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on April 16, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is likely to visit Balangir a day before.  Apart from this, security arrangements for Ram Navami festival were also discussed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp