Home States Odisha

Odisha: Polling team treks 15 km, spends night in forest to return EVMs

Ensuring free and fair elections in the difficult terrains of Bonda Hills under Khairput block was an uphill task for 36 polling officials and SOG jawans.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 12:17 AM   |  A+A-

Polling officials trekking down the Bonda Hills I Express

By Deba Prasad Dash
Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Ensuring free and fair elections in the difficult terrains of Bonda Hills under Khairput block was an uphill task for 36 polling officials and SOG jawans. Owing to Maoist threat, they had to trek down for 15 km carrying heavy EVMs, VVPAT machines and other election materials from six polling booths to Khairput. From Khairput, they were carried in a vehicle to Malkangiri on Friday where they returned the EVMs.

The polling officials were deployed at six booths of Andrahal, Mudulipada and Badural panchayats in Khairput block under Chitrakonda Assembly segment, which had come up in Mudulipada High School in Bonda Hills.

After polling was closed at 4 pm, the officials were waiting for vehicles to take them to Malkangiri when security personnel suggested them to walk till Khairput instead of travelling in a vehicle to avert any possible Maoist attack. Intelligence inputs had pointed to a possible attack.  

Accompanied by SOG jawans, the officials trekked for one hour but had to stop when it turned dark. Braving thunderstorm, lightning and rain, they decided to halt in the forest and wrapped the EVMs, VVPAT machines and polling materials in polythene and tarpaulin sheets.

They began trekking again on Friday morning and after walking for 15 km and four hours through hilly terrains, they reached Khairput at about 9 am. “There was no other option for us than following the orders of security personnel”, said polling officer Mana Govind Sena. His colleague Samal Kumar Routray added that it was an experience he will remember forever. The Bonda Hills recorded a good turnout of voters on Thursday.

Re-polling likely in Malkangiri

Re-polling is likely to be held in booth 254 at MPV-65 village under Tigal panchayat limits in Kalimela block.Irate voters had damaged EVM on Thursday alleging that the polling was conducted by officials in the booth without following the mandatory CRC (close, result and clear) procedure after completion of mock polling. As per the ECI guidelines, the presiding officer of the booth has to follow the CRC procedure before commencement of the actual polling once the mock polling is over. Returning Officer Rameswar Pradhan as voters of the booth ransacked the EVM, the Election Commission of India would take a final call on repolling.Malkangiri Assembly segment had recorded 75.48 per cent polling and it was 68.217 pc in Chitrakonda segment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Polling team EVMs Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp