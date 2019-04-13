Sambalpur feels the heat as water supply turns erratic

Mayank Bhusan Pani By

Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as the city is reeling under summer heat, some residential areas here have started facing water crisis. Residents in City School area, Sakhipara, Shantinagar and Sonapali have been getting water supply irregularly for the last few days.

While the situation is worsening by the day, the residents are apprehensive whether Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) would be able to cope with the water crisis this year. As per report, Sambalpur has two water treatment plants at Bareipali and Mudipara from where water is supplied across the city. While Bareipali plant has a capacity to treat 42 MLD water, Mudipara plant can process 11 MLD. Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) officials have affirmed that Sambalpur requires 28 MLD water.

Owing to the expansion of the city, the PHEO is now dealing with the problem of supplying water across the corporation area, including several remote localities. Several areas located on the city outskirts are devoid of adequate drinking water due to weak water pressure and poor distribution network. Moreover, water supply pipelines are yet to be laid in many areas of the city.

This apart, Durgapali, Cheruapara, Kuluthkani, Bhimabhoi Nagar, Stationpara, Talbhatapara, Charbhati, Bhatra, Kanijuri and Putibandh are experiencing inadequate water supply.PHEO Sub-Divisional Officer J C Dehury claimed that water scarcity is yet to be reported in the city. However, the supply was disrupted for one day this week due to power cut. A survey will be carried out from April 15 to look into the problem of water scarcity in the city, he added.

He also said that they have already started planning to mitigate the drinking water problem which is likely to arise by the end of this month. The department has nine tankers which will be engaged to supply drinking water in crisis-hit areas. If required, the civic body will also hire private tankers to supply water to the uncovered areas, he added.Dehury said laying of pipelines under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is being undertaken in some areas.