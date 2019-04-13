Home States Odisha

Sambalpur feels the heat as water supply turns erratic

While the situation is worsening by the day, the residents are apprehensive whether Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) would be able to cope with the water crisis this year.

Published: 13th April 2019 02:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Bhusan Pani
Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Even as the city is reeling under summer heat, some residential areas here have started facing water crisis. Residents in City School area, Sakhipara, Shantinagar and Sonapali have been getting water supply irregularly for the last few days.

While the situation is worsening by the day, the residents are apprehensive whether Sambalpur Municipal Corporation (SMC) would be able to cope with the water crisis this year. As per report, Sambalpur has two water treatment plants at Bareipali and Mudipara from where water is supplied across the city. While Bareipali plant has a capacity to treat 42 MLD water, Mudipara plant can process 11 MLD. Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) officials have affirmed that Sambalpur requires 28 MLD water.

Owing to the expansion of the city, the PHEO is now dealing with the problem of supplying water across the corporation area, including several remote localities. Several areas located on the city outskirts are devoid of adequate drinking water due to weak water pressure and poor distribution network. Moreover, water supply pipelines are yet to be laid in many areas of the city.

This apart, Durgapali, Cheruapara, Kuluthkani, Bhimabhoi Nagar, Stationpara, Talbhatapara, Charbhati, Bhatra, Kanijuri and Putibandh are experiencing inadequate water supply.PHEO Sub-Divisional Officer J C Dehury claimed that water scarcity is yet to be reported in the city. However, the supply was disrupted for one day this week due to power cut. A survey will be carried out from April 15 to look into the problem of water scarcity in the city, he added.

He also said that they have already started planning to mitigate the drinking water problem which is likely to arise by the end of this month. The department has nine tankers which will be engaged to supply drinking water in crisis-hit areas. If required, the civic body will also hire private tankers to supply water to the uncovered areas, he added.Dehury said laying of pipelines under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) is being undertaken in some areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp