Security forces put on alert after Maoist violence

ROURKELA: With Maoists calling for poll boycott and resorting to violence in West Singhbhum district of adjacent Jharkhand, security measures have been stepped up in areas along Odisha-Jharkhand border in Sundargarh district.

As per reports, Maoist operatives on Thursday night blasted two under-construction buildings of Kuida forest beat house under Santra range. The incident occurred at Kuida along Goeilkera-Chaibasa road under Goeilkera police limits in West Singhbhum district, about 60 km from Sundargarh border. The Maoists also put up posters and banners on railway sleepers, electric posts and railway structures near Poseita station under Manoharpur police limits. Similar posters and banners were also found at Tunia village.

In one of the posters, the red rebels appealed to boycott the upcoming polls and march towards formation of people’s government. Another banner reads ‘vote means road to slavery and armed revolution road to freedom.’

West Singhbhum SP Chandan Kumar and CRPF’s 60 Battalion Commandant PC Gupta accompanied by security forces visited the spot and took stock of the situation. Police with sniffer dogs also rushed to the village and removed objectionable campaign materials.Meanwhile, Sundargarh district administration has tightened security measures for the elections to Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats under it on April 18.

Collector and District Election Officer Rashmita Panda said Rourkela police has made necessary security arrangements along Odisha-Jharkhand border. Special security measures have been taken up for 102 polling booths bordering the neighbouring state, she added.

The Collector said three companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) reached Sundargarh police district on Friday for area domination. Two more CAPF companies would arrive in Rourkela police district to cover remaining border areas. Sectoral Officers in Bonai sub-division and other Maoist-infested areas along Jharkhand border would be asked to review security preparedness, she added.

All necessary measures are being taken to ensure free, fair and smooth conduct of election, while additional security thrust is given on Maoist-hit pockets to ensure electors cast their vote in a safe environment, she said.