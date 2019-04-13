Surjya Patro, BJD’s senior observer for Keonjhar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik appointed senior minister and vice-president of BJD Surjya Narayan Patro as senior observer of Keonjhar district. General secretary Priyadarshi Mishra has also been appointed as a spokesperson of the party.

Meanwhile, Biswa Sundar Mishra, a state executive member of BJP and party’s candidate from the Athgarh Assembly constituency in 2014 polls and Biswajit Mohanty, a spokesperson of the saffron party on Friday joined the BJD in the presence of the Chief Minister at Naveen Nivas here along with their followers. Several other BJP leaders from Jajpur district also joined the BJD.

Welcoming them to the party, Naveen said they will help in strengthening the organisation.On the other hand, former spokesperson of Congress Sonali Sahu joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamango.