Home States Odisha

Villagers’ faith eroded amid threat of rivers

Leaders of political parties promise to construct stone embankments along Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers before polls

Published: 13th April 2019 02:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

Residents of Katana village gather at a spot affected by river erosion | Express

By Ashish Senapati
Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Living in constant fear of being devoured by nature has become a habit for the around 70,000 residents of riverside villages in Aul, Rajkanika and Pattamundai blocks.With Brahmani and Kharasrota rivers flowing past several villages in the three blocks, their residents are tired of the false assurances of elected representatives to construct stone embankments. Land erosion is a major issue in these areas and what’s worse is that its intensity has increased in the last few years.

Ashok Mallick, a resident of Katana village, said leaders of political parties promise to construct stone embankments before polls to protect the villages from the onslaught of the rivers. “But once elections are over, they forget their promises,” he said, adding the villagers have decided not to vote for BJD in the upcoming polls.

The plight of Baidyanath Behera, a farmer of Srirampur village under Pattamundai block, points towards the gravity of the problem. He has lost nearly two acre of land to the Brahmani river surge.Manoj Swain of Jayakunda village said problems related to erosion and resettlement of victims are part of election rhetoric of local politicians. He said the village committee, in the past, had called for boycott of polls to protest Government’s failure to initiate measure to check soil erosion, rehabilitation and construction of stone embankments. “However, it has had little impact,” he said.

Since the last General Elections, large tracts of land in Baradiha, Narendrapur, Katana, Bharigada, Guligaon, Bangarakua, Pandarakoli, Jayakunda, Sananko, Badanko, Kuladiha, Manikapatana and other villages have been consumed by the rivers. This has triggered large-scale displacement of people. But the authorities did nothing to protect the villages from the surging rivers as a result of which voters have decided to teach the BJD a lesson in the upcoming elections, said Pradip Behera, a retired school teacher of Jayakunda village.  

The anger of villagers is not only directed at the BJD. They want no political leader to enter the area for elections. “We are not going to let any political leader enter our village to campaign for the elections,” said Ratnakar Das of Pandarakoli village. Krushna Chandra Behera of Kuladiha village said the rivers are now just a few yards from the villages. “We have lost our farmland and more than 200 persons have been rendered homeless in the last one decade,” he said.

Senior BJD leader and former chairman of Kendrapara Municipality Dhiren Sahoo said stone-packed walls were constructed in several riverside villages and the work will continue. He hoped the voters from these areas will vote in favour of BJD candidates.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp