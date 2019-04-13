Why is Rahul Baba silent on Omar’s J&K PM remark: Shah

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: The BJP president Amit Shah on Friday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his “silence” on ally Omar Abdullah’s pitch for a separate prime minister for Jammu and Kashmir and asserted that no one can make India part with the State as long as the BJP exists.

“Omar Abdullah has suggested appointing a separate prime minister for Kashmir. Is it possible to have two PMs in a country? Can there be a second PM in Kashmir? Rahul Baba (Gandhi) is silent on his poll ally Abdullah’s suggestion (separate PM for Kashmir)...He has not uttered a word,” Shah said.

Addressing an election rally at Keonjhar Medical College ground on Friday, Shah alleged that Congress and other Opposition parties are unhappy with the success of the Indian Air Force’s strike on terrorist camps at Balakot in Pakistan in retaliation for the Pulwama terror attack.

The BJP boss also hit out at the BJD Government in the State and said those involved in the chit fund and mining scams will be sent to jail once the party forms a government in Odisha.

“The 19-year BJD rule has been marked by misgovernance and corruption. The youth are forced to migrate to other states to earn livelihood as Odisha lacks job opportunities,” Shah said.He also said while Odisha is rich in natural resources and minerals, the people of the State continue to remain poor because of serial corruption by the State Government.

Shah also highlighted the issue of water scarcity in the State, poor healthcare and the problem of paucity of teachers in schools. The BJP chief slammed Naveen for his poor understanding of Odia language even after ruling the State for 19 years. “Naveen babu has ruled Odisha for 19 years, but still can’t talk in Odia to his people. You need a Chief Minister who can interact with you in your language,” Shah said.

He said `1,600 crore has been allocated to Keonjhar district under the District Mineral Foundation Fund. A medical college is also being built with money from the Centre, without a single paisa being spent on its construction by Naveen Patnaik-led Government, he added.

“You have given several chances to Congress and Biju Janata Dal to govern the State. Give a chance to BJP, we will make Odisha the number one State of the country,” Shah said.The BJP president also made a host of promises to Keonjhar’s voters. “The Modi Government has worked a lot for the development of Odisha. Make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister again, and he will establish the steel plant in Keonjhar,” said Shah.

“All forest produce will be procured at minimum support price (MSP) by the Government from the tribals. Goods and Services Tax (GST) will not be levied on kendu leaves,” he said.Polling in Keonjhar, where the BJP has fielded Ananta Nayak as its Lok Sabha candidate, is slated to be held in the third phase on April 23.