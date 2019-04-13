Youth gets 20-yr jail for rape

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR: A local court on Friday sentenced a youth to 20 years imprisonment on the charge of raping a six-year-old girl in January this year.

In one of the fastest judgements, the Additional District Judge (ADJ) court convicted 20-year-old Ganesh Munda of Nadidihi village under Rugudi police limits within 68 days of trial in the case. Police investigation was completed in 16 days. ADJ Jyotirmayee Acharya also imposed a fine of `5000 on Munda.

As per reports, the victim was a relative of Munda who committed the crime in a nearby forest of the village on January 10. The minor girl was rescued by the villagers and admitted to Keonjhar hospital in a critical condition. Later, she was shifted to SCBMCH at Cuttack after her health condition deteriorated.

While she survived a critical operation, another surgery is due next month, sources said.Rugudi police had filed a case under sections 376AB and 323 of IPC and 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Special Public Prosecutor Ganesh Prasad Mohapatra pleaded on behalf of the State Government.