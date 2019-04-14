Home States Odisha

174 Lok Sabha, 1,137 Assembly candidates in fray in Odisha

Excise and police teams have also seized liquor worth 3.50 crore in various raids till date, the officials said.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Election Commission (EC) officials on Saturday said a total of 174 candidates for Lok Sabha constituencies and 1,137 for Assembly segments are in fray for the four phase General Elections in Odisha. 

While the fate of 26 Lok Sabha and 191 Assembly candidates has already been sealed in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in first phase polls on April 11, a total of 148 Lok Sabha aspirants and 946 Assembly candidates will contest the elections in the remaining three phases on April 18, 23 and 29 respectively. 

EC officials said strong enforcement measures are being taken to ensure free and fair polls in the State. The flying squad of the commission has seized unaccounted cash worth over 3 crore during raids so far. Enforcing the Model Code of Conduct, the EC has also removed over 30 lakh hoardings, banners and posters from various localities across the State. 

Chief Electoral Officer for Odisha Surendra Kumar said the control room opened in his office to address poll related grievances, has so far received around 806 complaints pertaining to election irregularities in different Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies. 

Odisha assembly elections 2019

