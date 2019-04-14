‘Act tough against buses plying illegally’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Transport Department has asked Transport Commissioner to act tough against bus owners not adhering to Government norms and running as stage carriage without any such licence.

The move came after Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) reported the revenue loss it is suffering due to such clandestine operation by private buses on routes across Odisha.

The department has asked the Commissioner to take appropriate measures and action against the errant bus owners. The Commissioner’s office has also been asked to submit report in this regard on a monthly basis.

An official from the Transport Department said OSRTC is losing lakhs on a daily basis due to clandestine operation of many private buses, who have obtained permit as contract carriage and tourist vehicles but are running as stage carriages.

A number of bus operators who are allegedly plying their buses without valid permit on certain routes are yet to be taken to task, sources said.

The fresh missive gives impetus to the claim as the department had also issued similar instruction to the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) on several occasions in past asking them to act strongly against these violators.

The violations of route permits and operational norms had been reported from many places including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Ganjam, Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur. Some private bus owners in the State, who follow fair practices, also expressed discontentment over poor action as they said such clandestine operation by buses not having permission on certain routes is causing heavy financial losses to them as well.