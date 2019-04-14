Cong workers come under attack

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Congress on Saturday urged the administration to ensure free and fair elections in the district.

The party’s district president Natabar Barik said local BJD leaders have been terrorising Congress workers in Jagatsinghpur Assembly segment. On Thursday, a war of words had ensued between workers of BJD and Congress over hoisting a Congress flag in Madharahat village under Paradip Municipality. The confrontation soon turned ugly as the ruling party workers attacked Congress’ urban OBC cell president Surya Kant Sahoo and local leader Basant Kumar Patra.

While Sahoo sustained critical injuries in the attack and was admitted to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, Patra is undergoing treatment at the district headquarters hospital in Jagatsinghpur.