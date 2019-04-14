Cops discuss security for Modi

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Special Protection Group (SPG) and Commissionerate Police on Saturday conducted a meeting to discuss the security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Capital on April 16.

“We had a meeting with SPG (AIG), who was here for advance security liaison (ASL) drill. After receiving the ASL report, the police force requirement for Prime Minister’s visit will be assessed,” Twin City Commissioner of Police Satyajit Mohanty said.

Police recently organised a meeting to review the security arrangements and another meeting with BJP representatives ahead of Modi’s visit. “Security arrangements will be made for the PM’s visit according to the Blue Book. About 50 platoons of police force and 150 to 200 officers are likely to be deployed here during the period to maintain law and order,” Mohanty said.

Modi is expected to address a public meeting at Baramunda ground here on April 16.