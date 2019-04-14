Defunct water supply system bane for patients  

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: With temperature rising in the northern parts of the State, defunct drinking water supply system at Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital (FMMCH) in Balasore has given patients a harrowing time.

Patients, their relatives and attendants at the hospital are facing the problem of scarcity of clean water. The installed facilities have been lying defunct for the past one year. This has forced them to get water from another facility located at a distance from the hospital premises.

Sources said thousands of patients come to FMMCH after it became a medical college and hospital. There are only four cold drinking water facilities at the medical college. One is at the ATM counter in front of the outdoor facility, the second at the medicine ward, the third at the surgery ward and the fourth at Sishu Bhawan.

Of these four facilities, three machines are out of order. CDMO Vivekananda Das said he had asked for a review from departments concerned.