Four held in theft cases

A man was apprehended on Saturday for stealing motorcycles in the City. The accused, Sumanta Digal of Kandhamal district, was staying at Shakti Vihar area here.

Published: 14th April 2019

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was apprehended on Saturday for stealing motorcycles in the City. The accused, Sumanta Digal of Kandhamal district, was staying at Shakti Vihar area here.
Chandrakanta Parida of Jaripatna lodged a complaint with police claiming that he had parked his motorcycle in Nayapalli area on Thursday but did not find it on return. Police started an investigation and scanned the CCTV footage of the area.

“Digal was nabbed from Shakti Vihar area and three motorcycles have been seized from his possession. Investigation is on to ascertain whether any other person was involved with him,” Nayapalli police said.
In a similar offence, Khandagiri police nabbed three persons including a native of Uttar Pradesh for stealing iron rods from a godown.

Hari Shankar Gupta of Uttar Pradesh, Ranjan Mohanty and Pradeep Mohanty were apprehended for stealing eight iron rods from a godown in Sampur area here. The three miscreants were staying in an area under Khandagiri police limits.

“A complaint in this regard was lodged by Siba Dutta Mohapatra, following which a case was registered. The trio was apprehended and produced before a court here on Saturday,” Khandagiri police said.
The incidents of thefts marginally declined in the Capital last year, but the menace still continues to perturb the citizens.
In 2018, about 1555 cases of thefts were registered here against 1,576 in 2017 and 1,420 in 2016.

