Home States Odisha

Odisha: Heat march likely to continue in April

Bhubaneswar had recorded 39.5 degree Celsius while it was 38.6 C in Cuttack.

Published: 14th April 2019 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha suffers heat wave

Representational image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As hot and humid conditions intensified in the State, temperature rose to 43.1 degree Celsius in Talcher, making Saturday the hottest day of the season so far. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperature was above normal by 1.6 degree Celsius to 3 degree at a few places in Odisha, Rayalaseema region, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states earlier in the day.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre bulletin, day temperature is likely to rise by 1 degree Celsius to 2 degrees in the State within next two to three days.

On Saturday, Titlagarh recorded 43 degree Celsius, Angul 42.7, Bhawanipatna 42.5, Balangir 42, Jharsuguda 40.9, Sonepur 40.8, Sambalpur 40.1 and Sundargarh 40 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar had recorded 39.5 degree Celsius while it was 38.6 C in Cuttack.

“Weather conditions will mostly remain the same till April 15. The sweltering weather can be attributed to the hot north-westerly winds and clear sky conditions,” said Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of Centre for Environment and Climate.

Sahu, however, said the temperature will decrease from April 16 under the influence of Nor’westers accompanied by scattered rainfall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
heat wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp