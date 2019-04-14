Odisha: Heat march likely to continue in April

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As hot and humid conditions intensified in the State, temperature rose to 43.1 degree Celsius in Talcher, making Saturday the hottest day of the season so far. India Meteorological Department (IMD) said maximum temperature was above normal by 1.6 degree Celsius to 3 degree at a few places in Odisha, Rayalaseema region, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states earlier in the day.

According to Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre bulletin, day temperature is likely to rise by 1 degree Celsius to 2 degrees in the State within next two to three days.

On Saturday, Titlagarh recorded 43 degree Celsius, Angul 42.7, Bhawanipatna 42.5, Balangir 42, Jharsuguda 40.9, Sonepur 40.8, Sambalpur 40.1 and Sundargarh 40 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar had recorded 39.5 degree Celsius while it was 38.6 C in Cuttack.

“Weather conditions will mostly remain the same till April 15. The sweltering weather can be attributed to the hot north-westerly winds and clear sky conditions,” said Sarat Chandra Sahu, Director of Centre for Environment and Climate.

Sahu, however, said the temperature will decrease from April 16 under the influence of Nor’westers accompanied by scattered rainfall.