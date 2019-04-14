INTERVIEW | Creating jobs, checking migration on Anita Subhadarsini's agenda

Sisir Panigrahy By

Express News Service

BJP candidate from Aska Parliamentary constituency Anita Subhadarsini has the political pedigree being the daughter of firebrand leader Ramakrushna Patnaik, popularly known as Ganjam tiger and former MP Kumudini Patnaik. The youth leader with a post-graduate degree is also fighting her first elections, taking on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s handpicked candidate on his home turf.

TNIE finds out how this political greenhorn hopes to woo the voters and turn the poll tide in her favour:

How are you approaching the voters?

I believe the approach should be direct and honest. We should be committed towards the well-being of voters. An all-round development of the region including literacy, sanitation and other basic facilities is top on my agenda. My approach is similar to that of our leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s slogan “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikash”.

Do you feel Aska Lok Sabha constituency has been neglected?

Absolutely, without any doubt. The pitiable condition of the constituency all across speaks volumes of the neglect. People have been deprived of basic amenities like sanitation and safe drinking water while job creation and protection of women have taken a back seat. The education and healthcare system has collapsed. If this is not neglect, then what is?

Do you think only Modi wave can help you to win the polls?

Modiji is a phenomenal leader. There is a ‘Modi wave’ sweeping across the nation and we are proud to admit that it has strengthened us. I hope people will be able to see through my intentions to serve them and take back Aska to its golden era. I think Modiji’s leadership and guidance shall enable me to win the polls and people’s heart.

Do you think there is a tilt towards BJP and anti-incumbency against BJD?

A Government has been in power in the State for almost two decades and all it has done is fooling people and making false promises. The public has a strong faith in Modiji and his will to do something for the people and the country. Rather than calling it a tilt, I would say the voters have invested their faith in BJP. When a Government does nothing, anti-incumbency is bound to happen.

What is your agenda for development of Aska as an MP?

There are many key issues in the region. I would begin with reviving the sugar factory to its full glory. This apart, creation of employment opportunities will be my priority so that youths of the region don’t have to leave their land. I would also strongly work for women empowerment and protection. My motto will be collective development of people from all walks of life.