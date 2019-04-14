INTERVIEW | KALIA, Biju Swasthya Yojana will boomerang for BJD, says Jual Oram

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram is seeking his fifth victory from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat in this election. Pitted against formidable opponents like firebrand tribal leader George Tirkey of Congress and, former Chief Minister Hemananda Biswal’s daughter Sunita of BJD, the BJP’s prominent tribal face speaks to TNIE on his winning prospect, dissidence and anti-incumbency factor.

Except for the surprise loss to Congress in 2009, you have been winning from Sundargarh LS seat since 1998. What is your assessment for 2019?

BJP would put up a record performance and win the Sundargarh Lok Sabha constituency and seven Assembly segments under it. I have sensed a huge impact of surgical and air strikes on the mind of villagers in rural pockets and performance of the Modi Government. Works are underway on Brahmani bridge and IGH projects as promised by Modiji. Several other railway, road and health infrastructure projects are underway, while four Eklavya model schools are functional in Sundargarh and restoration of air connectivity is a matter of time. With all this, I strongly believe that BJP will emerge victorious.

What are your strategies for this election? Do you see an anti-incumbency against you?

I am working on increasing BJP’s vote share by at least one lakh and securing over 60 pc votes. BJP has fielded strong candidates in all the seven Assembly constituencies. Apart from large public meetings, I am focusing on small group and community meetings and motivating electors for BJP. My performance is a guarantee against any anti-incumbency sentiment.

AICC president Rahul Gandhi at the Congress rally in Rourkela in February announced farm loan waiver and minimum income guarantee for poor families. Are you or BJP worried?

For 60 years, Congress has been chanting ‘Garibi Hatao’, but Modiji in real sense removed half of the country’s poverty and gave much need boost to farmers with multiple schemes. Rahul’s hollow promises against Modiji’s track record would have no impact.

Ruling BJD accuses BJP of stalling the KALIA scheme meant for farmers. What is your response to the allegations?

KALIA and Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana are going to boomerang for the BJD. A handful of beneficiaries have enrolled in BSKY in Sundargarh and the BJD Government denied people the Centre’s Ayusman Bharat health scheme. In KALIA only 50 to 60 persons in each village got the financial benefit to say the least.

Do you feel Congress nominee George Tirkey and BJD candidate Sunita Biswal are real tough challenges for you?

I am not looking at any individual but working with a positive mind to get maximum votes.

Do you think dissidence among unsuccessful BJP ticket seekers would cause damage?

I have spoken to them. Now there is no dissidence and all are committed for BJP victory.

Sizeable Christian voters are believed to be rallying behind Congress and Bhuiyan votes are targeted largely by BJD. Where does BJP stand?

I understand both Christian and Bhuiyan votes have split into three segments but BJP will get votes from all communities.