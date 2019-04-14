Home States Odisha

Jual Oram appeals Dilip Ray to return to BJP

Addressing media persons here, Jual said work on the second Brahmani bridge and super speciality hospital at the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) is underway.

Published: 14th April 2019 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union minister Jual Oram. | PTI

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Union Tribal Affairs Minister and BJP candidate for Sundargarh Parliamentary constituency Jual Oram on Saturday appealed senior leader Dilip Ray to return to the party since issues raised by him have been addressed. 

Addressing media persons here, Jual said work on the second Brahmani bridge and super speciality hospital at the RSP-run Ispat General Hospital (IGH) is underway. He said Dilip had recently thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his intervention on the projects and he must now return to the party.    

On April 10, the former Union Minister had expressed his gratitude to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) which had intimated him about the latest status of the two projects. Dilip had quit BJP and resigned as MLA on November 30, 2018 expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay in these projects, which were announced by the Prime Minister in April, 2015. Earlier, he had exhorted his followers to ensure BJP’s defeat for the party’s failure to expedite the two projects. 

Jual launched BJP’s Odisha specific Sankalp Patra (manifesto) at Rourkela and reiterated the saffron party’s commitment to fulfil the promises if the party is voted to power in Odisha.  Among other things, Jual reiterated promises to enable houses for all by 2022, distribution of land records to all tribal families in the next five years, enhancing old-age pension of widows aged above 60 years to 1,000 and 1,500 for those aged above 79 years, enhancing of consolidated pay of Anganwadi workers and helpers to 15,000 and 9,000 respectively and also provide them `1 lakh assistance after retirement. 

He further said 1 lakh crore would be invested in the irrigation sector and all backward regions would have separate budgetary provisions for development. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jual Oram Dilip Ray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp