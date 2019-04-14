Home States Odisha

Narendra Modi  not successful, does not deserve second term: Naveen Patnaik

The CM, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best prime ministers the country had.

Published: 14th April 2019 12:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not deserve a second term, as he is not successful.

"I do not realy think so. No," Patnaik told a news channel when asked whether Modi deserves another chance as prime minister.

"Modi has not been successful. During the last five years, there has been no improvement in unemployment, irrigation and railways," he said.

The CM, however, described Atal Bihari Vajpayee as one of the best prime ministers the country had.

Patnaik, who has been claimning that no national party will get majority to form government on their own at the Centre, said the BJD has kept its options open to suppport any party for government formation.

"We will support any side that supports just demands of Odisha... who will support the legitimate demands of Odisha," he said, making it clear that it may be the BJP or the Congress.

On Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Patnaik said, "He still has to mature."

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Narendra Modi Lok Sabha elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp