Home States Odisha

No farmer will be left out of KALIA: Naveen Patnaik

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated that no one can stop KALIA till he is alive.

Published: 14th April 2019 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2019 11:06 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Pramila Bisoi, BJD candidate for Aska Parliamentary constituency, interacting with Chief Minister and ruling party supremo Naveen Patnaik in his campaign bus on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated that no one can stop KALIA till he is alive. “Not a single farmer would be left out of the scheme”, he said. During his third round of campaigning, he visited various places under the Aska Parliamentary constituency, where he started his political career, on Saturday where he accused the BJP-led Centre of neglecting farmers of Odisha.

At Dharakote under Sanakhemundi Assembly segment, he said KALIA was stopped midway due to a conspiracy by BJP. Thanking people who gathered in large numbers to attend his road show despite scorching heat, the Chief Minister requested them to bless him to strengthen the BJD. He was accompanied by all the candidates for candidates of the Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Assembly constituencies under it.

Naveen also held road shows in Soroda, Aska, Polosara and Daspalla before flying back to Bhubaneswar.
Earlier in the day, Naveen addressed an election rally at Tumudibandh in Baliguda Assembly constituency under Kandhamal Parliamentary segment. Aska and Kandhamal Parliamentary constituencies and 14 Assembly segments under them will go to the polls on April 18.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KALIA Naveen Patnaik

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp