No farmer will be left out of KALIA: Naveen Patnaik

BERHAMPUR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik reiterated that no one can stop KALIA till he is alive. “Not a single farmer would be left out of the scheme”, he said. During his third round of campaigning, he visited various places under the Aska Parliamentary constituency, where he started his political career, on Saturday where he accused the BJP-led Centre of neglecting farmers of Odisha.

At Dharakote under Sanakhemundi Assembly segment, he said KALIA was stopped midway due to a conspiracy by BJP. Thanking people who gathered in large numbers to attend his road show despite scorching heat, the Chief Minister requested them to bless him to strengthen the BJD. He was accompanied by all the candidates for candidates of the Lok Sabha constituency and the seven Assembly constituencies under it.

Naveen also held road shows in Soroda, Aska, Polosara and Daspalla before flying back to Bhubaneswar.

Earlier in the day, Naveen addressed an election rally at Tumudibandh in Baliguda Assembly constituency under Kandhamal Parliamentary segment. Aska and Kandhamal Parliamentary constituencies and 14 Assembly segments under them will go to the polls on April 18.