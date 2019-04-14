Odisha: BJP's sops shower before second phase of polling

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As only four days remain for the second phase polls, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas (PNG) Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday showered promises on the voters including provision of five kgs of rice, 500 grams of pulses and salt for Rs one, if BJP is elected to power in the State.

Addressing a series of election meetings at Cuttack-Choudwar, Banki, Jatni and Khandapara, the Union Minister said the new scheme will be applicable to all the 3.26 crore people covered under the National Food Security (NFS) programme. The NFS beneficiaries get rice at Rs one per kg for which the Centre contributes Rs 29 while the State Government share is Rs two.

Stating that a double engine Government can bring prosperity for the people, the Union Minister said the first work of a BJP Government in Odisha will be to revive the industrial town of Choudwar by investing Rs 1000 crore. Besides revival of the Odisha Textiles Mill, Choudwar will also be connected with capital city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack by metro rail, he said and added that by 2022, all slum dwellers will be provided pucca houses. Stating that 15 urban centres in Odisha including Choudwar will be converted into smart cities, the Union Minister promised that workers above 60 years will get pension of Rs 3000 per month.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

In a bid to woo new women voters, Pradhan announced that talented girl students, who have passed Plus Two examinations, will be provided Scooty (two wheeler). Besides, there will be loan waiver for all SHGs and farmers, he said and added that monthly salary of anganwadi workers and associates will be increased to Rs 15,000 and Rs 9,000 per month respectively. Besides, all vacancies in government posts will be filled up in two years after coming to power, he said.

Pradhan announced that if elected to power in Odisha, the BJP will implement the Ayusman Bharat scheme and construct 415-km coastal highway on a priority basis. Other promises included a cold storage at Banki, a drinking water project for Khadapara and development of the Nila Madhav Peetha in the town.