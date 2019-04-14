Road shows a rage in Puri

Rajkumar Mohanty By

Express News Service

PURI: Road shows seem to be the favourite mode of campaigning in Puri Parliamentary constituency.

BJP’s candidate Sambit Patra on Saturday participated in a road show from Malatipatpur to Chhaitana in Puri Sadar area. He was accompanied by the party candidate from Puri Assembly segment Jayant Kumar Sarangi.

BJD candidate for the constituency and sitting MP Pinaki Mishra also participated in a road show in Satyabadi along with sitting legislator Umakanta Samantaray and the party candidate for Pipili Assembly seat and incumbent MLA Pradeep Maharathy.

Congress Satyaprakash Nayak too had participated in a road show along with party’s Puri Assembly segment nominee Auro Prakash Mishra.

So far, Sambit’s road shows have been the most power-packed. Earlier, BJP national president Amit Shah had participated in a road show where Sambit grabbed the attention of national news channels.