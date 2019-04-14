Security beefed up for Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur today

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The district police made elaborate security arrangement to ensure peaceful celebration of Hanuman Jayanti here on Sunday. While display of arms and weapons has been prohibited during the procession, police have sought cooperation from residents for smooth conduct of the festival.

The main procession will begin from Ram Mandir at Brooks Hill and will conclude at Peer Baba Chowk. Akhadas from 22 localities will participate in the traditional march.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, DIB, Sambalpur, B K Bhoi said 28 platoons of police force will be deployed across the city during the festival. Besides, 150 women constables and 250 home guards will be deployed. Three ASPs and nine DSPs will supervise the security under the guidance of Sambalpur SP Sanjeev Arora, he said.

This apart, static guard will be deployed at 26 places, including the religious places of the city, he added.

On Saturday, a flag march was conducted by the police ahead of Hanuman Jayanti celebration.

There will be traffic restriction at Jail Chowk, Bhutapada Chowk, Sonapali Chowk, Zilla School Chowk, Laxmi Talkies Chowk, Mudipada Chowk, Kunjelpada Chowk, Badabazar Chowk, Golebazar Chowk and Peer Baba Chowk on Sunday evening for smooth passage of procession.

Earlier, Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti (HJSS) had assured the district administration that festival will be celebrated peacefully.