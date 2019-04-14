State basks in Ram Navami fervour

By Express News Service

BHADRAK: Religious fervour marked Ram Navami celebration which concluded here on Saturday. In Bhadrak, the festival is celebrated for three days. Ram Navami Mahayagna at Gandhi Padia was held where more than 500 women congregated.

On Thursday, they took out a Kalash Yatra from Salami river at Apartibindha to Gandhi Padia. The entire town wore a festive look since Thursday with Mahavir flags bearing Lord Hanuman’s image on bamboo poles lining the streets. Gigantic posters of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman were seen all around the town.

Both Hanuman and Ram temples in the town witnessed a surge of devotees who queued up to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion on Saturday. Later, devotees took out colourful processions with decorated Ram Rathas (chariots) and moved around the town. A religious meeting was held in the evening followed by Bhajan Sandhya.

The day is celebrated by the Hindus to commemorate the birth of Lord Ram, who is believed to be one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. According to Hindu calendar, the festival is observed on the ninth day of the month of Chaitra.

The district administration had also made elaborate security arrangement for smooth conduct of the festival. While 12 DSPs and more than 30 Inspectors were camping to maintain law and order, 33 platoons of armed forces, including six companies of Rapid Action Force and eight platoons of CRPF, were deployed in the town.

Special rituals at Puri temple

Puri: Special rituals were conducted in Jagannath temple here on Saturday on the occasion of Ram Navami. As per the temple almanac, both Astami and Navami fell on Saturday. While Astami continued till noon, Navami began from evening. The rituals were rescheduled accordingly. While the rituals of Astami were performed in the afternoon, Navami rituals were conducted later. Darshan was closed for devotees from 3 pm to 7 pm on the day. This apart, logs were given shape by servitors for construction of three chariots to be used in annual Rath Yatra of the Trinity.

Devotees throng shrines

Berhampur: Temples across Ganjam district were decorated for the celebration of Ram Navami. Devotees queued up at Lord Ram and Raghunath temples at Akula Street and Badakheundi Street in the city to offer prayer.

Ram Navami at ACA

Telugus of the city will organise a number of programmes for five days at Madhusudan Nagar here from April 14 to 19 to celebrate Ram Navami.

President of Andhra Cultural Association MV Rao said special programmes will be organised every day.

While ‘Geeta Parayanam’ will be held on April 14, ‘Sundarakanda Parayanam’ will be performed on April 15 and Vishnu Sahasra Nama Parayanam and Sri Ramaraksha Stotram Parayanam’ on April 16.

A procession of Lord Rama and Sita will be carried out at 4 pm on April 16, while ladies of the community will perform ‘Kumkuma Puja’ on April 17. ‘Hanuman Chalisa Parayanam’ will be organised on April 18 while ‘Narayana Seva’ has been scheduled for April 19 noon.