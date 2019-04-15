BJD and BJP ahead of CONG

Prasanjeet Sarkar By

Express News Service

ROURKELA: Having timed well the schedules of star campaigners, the BJP and BJD are positioned better, while the impact of AICC president Rahul Gandhi’s rally more than two months ago seems to be waning for Congress. Incidentally, with a couple of days left for campaigning, all major parties are putting their best efforts to woo voters even as the electioneering methods have undergone a sea change this time with less noise and reduced extravaganza.

The Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) seat along with Talsara, Sundargarh, Birmitrapur, Rajgangpur, Bonai, Rourkela and RN Pali Assembly Constituencies will go to polls the second phase on April 18. Sources said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mammoth election rally at Kirei of Sundargarh Assembly segment on April 6 has created a sort of BJP wave in Sundargarh and neighbourhood districts. Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik on April 10 addressed as many as five election rallies in the five Assembly constituencies and attended a mega road show covering Rourkela and RN Pali.

Naveen’s whirlwind day-long campaign gave the much needed boost to BJD ranks and file and also had an impact on voters. Still, the ruling BJD has its own constraint of a single star campaigner in Naveen. But, the BJP has no such limitations. Union Tribal Affairs Minister and BJP Sundargarh Parliamentary segment candidate Jual Oram is leading the show in his constituency. His colleague and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday addressed four election rallies for Jual and the party’s Assembly candidates.

Prolific orator and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address an election rally at Rourkela on Monday forenoon which is expected to impact BJP’s prospects in Rourkela and RN Pali and part of Birmitrapur Assembly segment. On the other hand, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) secretary RR Padhi said no national or State Congress leaders are scheduled to campaign in Sundargarh. He reluctantly admitted that Rahul’s visit to the State on February 6 was not well-timed but claimed the Congress with its organisational base would pull up good results.