BJD candidates face opposition

Bijay Chaki By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The soaring temperature across the State has failed to dampen the spirit of candidates of different political parties who have intensified campaigning in constituencies going to polls in next three phases in Odisha. BJD candidates in some constituencies, however, are facing the heat for somewhat different reasons.

Opposition to several ruling party candidates during electioneering has raised its ugly head in different areas. In a huge embarrassment for BJD, Industries Minister and former Speaker Niranjan Pujari faced the wrath of public at an election meeting at Kutasira village in Tarbha block last week over lack of development in the last five years. Pujari has been renominated by BJD from Sonepur Assembly constituency. A former minister and a member of the young brigade which enjoyed immense clout, Sanjay Dasburma also faced strong opposition from locals during a procession in Bijipur village under Benta panchayat in Bramhagiri constituency.

The aggrieved villagers were opposing Dasburma for not getting back their money deposited with chit fund companies. Senior leader and former minister Padmanabha Behera also faced opposition from the public while campaigning in Phulmuthi village in Birmaharajpur constituency from where he has been renominated by BJD.

The reason was the dry condition of Chouki Jor check dam despite the fact that the issue was raised by villagers several times in the past. Tukuni Sahu, renominated from Titlagarh Assembly constituency, also faced the wrath of people while campaigning. Reports reaching here from different parts of the State stated that BJD nominees are facing a tough time in many other constituencies. Besides the growing unhappiness of people, rebels in many constituencies are also creating problems for the ruling party candidates.