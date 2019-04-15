Home States Odisha

Candidates’ spouses join campaign trail in Paradip

The fight for the Paradip Assembly constituency is not only among the candidates but also their spouses.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Bapi Sarkhel with his wife Moni Deepa during campaigning in Paradip

By Amarnath Parida
Express News Service

PARADIP:  The fight for the Paradip Assembly constituency is not only among the candidates but also their spouses. Prominent contestants’ spouses have embraced the rigours of campaigning and are all out to woo the voters in the segment. BJP’s campaigning took off last week with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh blowing the poll bugle here.

Though campaigning by BJD and Congress had initially been sluggish owing to intra-party conflicts, defection and misunderstanding among workers, it has gained pace in the last few days. Congress MLA candidate for Paradip Assembly segment Bapi Sarkhel kick-started his campaign after offering prayers at Lokanath temple here on Saturday. Sarkhel has started door-to-door campaigning along with his wife Moni Deepa. He along with Congress candidate for Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency Pratima Mallick have started interacting with voters in the rural areas.

Moni Deepa is actively involved in the campaign trail and was seen interacting with women groups in villages. Sarkhel released the Congress manifesto and committed to provide permanent jobs to displaced families and land losers if the party is voted to power. He also assured irrigation facility, setting up of food processing plant, construction of cold storages, establishment of Government ITI and nursing college in Paradip and others. BJD candidate Sambit Routray’s wife Geetanjali too has joined the campaign trail and was seen conducting doorto- door visits to ward no 1 and 8 of Paradip Municipality to vote in favour of her husband. Similarly, BJP MLA candidate Sampad Swain’s wife Sushrita accompanied by the members of BJP Mahila Morcha, has intensified campaigning in the constituency.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp