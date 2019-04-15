Home States Odisha

Chhau festival concludes with fanfare 

Amidst the beating of drums and blowing of conch, the spring festival, popularly known as Chaitra Parva, concluded here on Saturday.

Published: 15th April 2019 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 10:32 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing Chhau dance at Baripada on Saturday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BARIPADA:  Amidst the beating of drums and blowing of conch, the spring festival, popularly known as Chaitra Parva, concluded here on Saturday. Every year, the famous Chhau festival is observed for three days from April 12 to Mahabishuva Sankranti. But this year, the festival was celebrated for two days by Uttar Sahi and Dakhina Chhau groups.

Traditionally, it is celebrated by the two Chhau groups with financial support from Mayurbhanj district administration. This time, the district administration did not participate in the festival due to enforcement of model code of conduct for General Elections. “Chaitra Parva is not just a festival. It is an emotional bond as it focuses on the artistic culture of Chhau dance. The dance form is acclaimed for its composition of various elements which have enriched the tradition of Mayurbhanj. This dance form follows the basic principles of Natya Sastra or Bharat Muni and Abhinaya Darpna. Organised by the two associations and Chhau lovers, the festival also aims at promoting tourism and tribal art and dance forms. The festival is dedicated to Shiva and Shakti.

It has similarity with Danda Nrutya being celebrated in the south Odisha districts,” said organisers. “Mayurbhanj Chhau is one such dance form that has incorporated at least 200 themes from ancient mythology to give itself a unique quality,” said Kartikeswar Rana, a Chhau lover. Similarly, devotees perform physical stunts like walking on fire during ‘Patu Yatra’, another attraction of the festival. Artistes and tourists from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar came in large numbers to participate in the celebrations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
15-year-old Krishna
Meet Krishna, the girl who goes on a horse to give her examination
TNIE Explores: Carnatic Open Mic in Chennai
Gallery
On the 128th birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar, let us take a look at some of the powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution. (File Photo | EPS)
BR Ambedkar birth anniversary: Check out 10 powerful quotes of the architect of the Indian Constitution
With just weeks away from ICC World Cup 2019, check out Virender Sehwag's 15-member Indian squad for cricket's biggest extravaganza. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out Virender Sehwag's Indian squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp